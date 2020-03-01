Solange Knowles Honored with Lena Horne Prize

Congratulations are in order for Queen Bey’s little sister, Solange Knowles! On Friday, February 28, 2020, Solange was honored at the Lena Horne Prize ceremony at The Town Hall in New York City as the very first honoree in history!

The Lena Horne Prize is awarded to music artists of today who are creating social impact through their art, which Solange has definitely done, especially with her critically-acclaimed albums A Seat at the Table (2016) and When I Get Home (2019). The ceremony featured performances by Chicago the BJ Kid, Rapsody, Talib Kweli, and even Martin Luther King Jr. III.

Now, we all know that Solange’s music sheds light on injustice and has really pushed the #BlackLivesMatter movement forward by connecting the Black community and the world to the Black experience and struggle, but one thing you may not have known about Solange is that she was named Harvard University’s Artist of the Year in 2018 and When I Get Home was her third top 10 debut on the Billboard 200, which hit number one on iTunes.

In honor of Solange, the Town Hall board unanimously awarded her with $100,000, which will go to Project Row Houses, a Houston-based nonprofit organization that empowers people and enriches communities through engagement, Black art and culture, and direct action.

Keep slaying, Solange!

Written By: Chey Parker

