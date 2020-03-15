National Guard and Coronavirus

National Guard have been activated to the following states – Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, New York, Rhode Island and Washington in an effort to help curtail the spread the coronavirus also known as Covid-19.

The Hill dot Com reported that 400 soldiers are activated at this time with 600 more ready to join them. The Guard is simply sent to assist local authorities in managing this crisis.

On Friday March 13, 2020, President Trump officially declared a national emergency. This allows the government to use federal aid for states impacted by the deadly virus. Many of the states are using this money to create the testing kits.

Utility companies reported that they will not disconnect services for non payment during the state of emergency. They understand they families are strained at the moment and may not be able to report to work.

