Personally, I believe this whole social distancing and quarantine stuff got real once the NBA announced the suspension of the season after Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Coronavirus. That happened on March 11t which means we’re three weeks and two days into this whole ordeal and naturally, people are becoming restless.

With almost all of outside being closed, with the exception of essential stores, there leaves hours and hours of downtime in the house.

In this time of eternal restlessness, HBO launched the #StayHomeBoxOffice campaign this week which is encouraging viewers to stay inside by giving them access to nearly 500 hours of programming which is typically only available to monthly subscribers via HBO GO and HBO NOW. This deal starts today, April 3, and the best part is it’s totally free. All you have to do is download the HBO NOW and/or HBO GO app.

The list of free programs include nine seasons of iconic HBO series classics such as The Sopranos, Veep, The Wire, Six Feet Under and more. There will also be some movies available, Pokemon Detective Pikachu, The Lego Movie 2 and Crazy Stupid Love. Lastly, HBO will also have some docu-series available. The Apollo, The Case Against Adam Syed and Elvis Presley: The Searcher to name a few.

Peep the entire list below

Full Series

Ballers (5 Seasons)

Barry (2 Seasons)

Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

Succession (2 Seasons)

True Blood (7 Seasons

Veep (7 Seasons)

The Wire (5 Seasons)

Docuseries and Documentaries

The Apollo

The Case Against Adam Syed

Elvis Presley: The Searcher

I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

Warner Bros. Theatricals

Arthur

Arthur 2: On the Rocks

Blinded By the Light

The Bridges of Madison County

Happy Feet Two

Red Riding Hood

Sucker Punch

HBO Is Offering 500 Hours of Free Content As Part Of Its #StayHomeBoxOffice was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Darryl Darby

Also On 93.9 WKYS: