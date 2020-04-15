Try Jackie Paige’s At-Home Cardio Midday Workout

Get fit and stay fit while you are at home with my Midday Workouts. Midday Workouts focus on burning calories, building muscle and building a better you!

Today’s workout, is a cardio calorie burner. Perform each exercise for 1 minute, going straight into the next exercise after the minute is up. When you have completed all four exercises, take a 30 second rest break. Repeat circuit 4-5 times.

Remember to warm up before and cool down after this workout!

1. Mountain Climbers

2. Squat Jacks

3. Shuffle

4. Lunge with Leg Raise ( right leg first, then left leg)

For more workouts and to join my virtual H.I.I.T and Zumba classes, be sure to follow me on all social media at LoveJackiePaige.

Enjoy!!

Also On 93.9 WKYS: