Swae Lee And Nas To Perform During TikTok’s 48-Hour Virtual Festival

Social Media platform TIkTok has partnered with LiveXLive to host a virtual 48-hour festival. The festival named “Music Lives” will benefit the Music Cares relief fund and will kickoff Friday.

“Music Lives” will feature over 30 artist including Trippe Redd, Swae Lee, Nas and J Balvin.

You can also catch the “One World: Together At Home” special broadcast, Saturday, April 18 during the “Music Lives” fest.

Stream the entire festival on LiveXLive.com and all of their platforms and on TikTok.

