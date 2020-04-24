‘Salute To Prince’ Tribute To Re-Air Saturday Night

If you are looking for something to get into this weekend, CBS will be re-airing the Grammy’s Salute to Prince tribute. The tribute that originally aired back in January, after the Grammys, was played Tuesday night and brought in 6.49 million viewers.

The tribute will air on CBS tomorrow, Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. EST.

Will you be tuned in for the first, second, or third time?

