‘Salute To Prince’ Tribute To Re-Air Saturday Night

If you are looking for something to get into this weekend, CBS will be re-airing the Grammy’s Salute to Prince tribute. The tribute that originally aired back in January, after the Grammys, was played Tuesday night and brought in 6.49 million viewers.
The tribute will air on CBS tomorrow, Saturday, April 25 at 8 p.m. EST.
Will you be tuned in for the first, second, or third time?
GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter @Miguel continues the celebration of @Prince's musical legecy with an unforgettable performance of an iconic song from the GRAMMY-winning #PurpleRain soundtrack, "I Would Die 4 U". 💜 It's all happening RIGHT NOW—#GRAMMYSalutePrince on @CBStv and @CBSAllAccess. Nothing compares to @JohnLegend slowing it down and honoring @Prince with a rendition of his song "Nothing Compares 2 U." 💜🎶