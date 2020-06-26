Stouffer’s Has Created a New Way To Bring Mac and Cheese To Its Fans!

If you can’t get enough of Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese, you are are going to love this new invention.

Introducing “Mac on Tap!” A dispenser that brings out “the creamy, cheesy goodness of Stouffer’s Mac and Cheese” right out of the tap.

Basically, it’s a new brand of instant mac and cheese that will put the powdered blue box to shame.

It’s very real: We created a Mac on Tap dispenser delivering Mac & Cheese straight from the tap! Coming soon… pic.twitter.com/wPfSt2JLKm — Stouffer’s (@stouffers) June 26, 2020

There are no announcements yet as to where it will appear, though that’s where the public comes in, and the Cleveland-based company is looking for some tips.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Now, Stouffer’s is asking fans when they would like to see the “Mac on Tap” come to life. Consumers are encouraged to tweet @stouffers with their ideas for a home for the tap.

This is considered one of the most popular items in the company’s menu.

Are you onboard for “Mac on Tap?”

