We may be in phase three, but not everyone trusts it’s safe to return to the nail salon, which is why Keesha Brown’s mobile salon, Last Minute Nails, is thriving. Brown purchased an old school bus that she transformed into a luxurious salon on wheels.

“Business for Last Minute Nails has skyrocketed, the whole Philadelphia area seems to think I can service (all of) Philadelphia,” Brown told local news station WPVI. “I do feel like this is safer because they’re not around a lot of customers, they’re only around their family members or themselves.”

Nail salons in California were allegedly identified as the source of COVID19 community spread, leaving the beloved business flagged as high risk during the pandemic. Thanks to social distancing rules and the recent surge in support for Black-owned business, Brown has seen tremendous growth.

“Two customers have posted me on social media and it went, I had 1000 calls in two days. I went from 1,100 followers on Instagram 5,100 followers, and then people have been scheduling for further out thinking their appointment is now for June but it was actually for July,” Brown explained.

Even though restrictions surrounding the pandemic are loosening, Brown believes she’s made her mark. She wants to expand to hosting private parties.

Keesha Brown’s Mobile Nail Salon Sales Soar During Pandemic was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

