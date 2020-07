T.I. is ready to hop in the Verzuz’s ring. Tuesday, after wishing 50 Cent a happy birthday, T.I. took to Instagram to let 50, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland know that he is ready for a Verzuz battle with 50.

Do you think 50 will hop into the Verzuz ring with T.I.?

Also On 93.9 WKYS: