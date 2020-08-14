CLOSE
Apple To Drop Bundle Subscription Services

Just when you thought Apple couldn’t get any better, it does. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple  Inc. is planning to bundle services like  Apple Music, TV Plus, News Plus, Arcade and iCloud storage into one program called “Apple One”.

Along with the bundle subscription, Bloomberg is also reporting Apple will be releasing a subscription for virtual fitness classes.

The new additions to Apple are expected to launch on in October, along with the announcement of the iPhone 12.

