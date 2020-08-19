New Study Finds COVID-19 Could be Spread From Public Urinals

Guys,you may want to wait to use the bathroom. A new study out of China found that flushing public urinals could potentially spread Coronavirus.

According to the study, published in Physics of Fluids, flushing public urinals, can send water droplets up to two feet in the air in less than 6 seconds. These droplets can then end up infecting the flusher or the next person in line to use urinal.

“Urinal flushing indeed promotes the spread of bacteria and viruses,” said researcher Xiangdong Liu.

Researchers urge that wearing a mask in public restrooms are very important to help stop the spread of the virus.

