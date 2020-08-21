Report: Washington’s Ron Rivera Diagnosed with Cancer Of The Lymph Nodes

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Football Team’s Head Coach, Ron Rivera, told his team Thursday that he has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer following a self-check, as reported by ESPN’s Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Washington Head Coach Ron Rivera tells me he has been diagnosed with lymph node cancer after a self check. Rivera shared the news with his team tonight but says the cancer is in the early stages and is considered “very treatable and curable”. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020

The first-year Washington head coach also relayed that the cancer was caught early and it is “very treatable and curable.” After consulting with both team and outside doctors, Rivera is working to establish a treatment plan going forward.

The 58-year-old Ron Rivera has consulted with a number of doctors and specialists and is establishing a treatment plan with the team and an outside specialist. For now, it’s business as usual for Washington but a “Plan B” is in place. https://t.co/7SsmnAfy2w — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020

The diagnosis comes to a shock to the 58-year old coach who admitted “I was stunned. But I was angry because I feel like I feel like I’m in best health I’ve been in.” Rivera’s players were just as surprised by the news. “Some were stunned. A bunch came up and wished me well. I said, ‘I’m going to be a little more cranky, so don’t piss me off’” said Rivera.

Rivera also made it clear that he plans to continue coaching through treatment.

Rivera wants to pass along his gratitude to team doctors, trainers and health-care specialists for helping him through treatments. He also wants to thank the Snyders, the entire Washington organization, his assistant coaches, players, fans, friends and family for love and support https://t.co/EhzhtG3lIv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020

Rivera made sure to praise the team doctors, trainers, and health-care specialists for helping him through this ordeal. He also thanked Daniel Snyder and his family and the Washington Organizations, as well as the fans.

Rivera wants to pass along his gratitude to team doctors, trainers and health-care specialists for helping him through treatments. He also wants to thank the Snyders, the entire Washington organization, his assistant coaches, players, fans, friends and family for love and support https://t.co/EhzhtG3lIv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2020

Report: Washington’s Ron Rivera Diagnosed with Cancer Of The Lymph Nodes was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: