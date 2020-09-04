CLOSE
Confirmed Tornado Touched Down In Anne Arundel County Thursday

only clouds

Source: xril / Getty

Thursday night’s severe weather left considerably damage in areas south of Baltimore such as Anne Arundel County.

According to the National Weather Service, a confirmed tornado touched down just south of Annapolis in Edgewater.

Along Solomons Island Road and Virginia Avenue, a large tree also crashed into someone’s home.

Back in Baltimore, at the height of the storms, over 14,000 BGE customers were without power. As of Friday, a majority of power has been restored with only less than 5,000 customers left without power.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Confirmed Tornado Touched Down In Anne Arundel County Thursday  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

