Jaguar Wright Apologizes To Tiffany Haddish After Accusing Common Of Sexual Assault

Well, this is an odd twist. Jaguar Wright posted an Instagram video apologizing to Tiffany Haddish a month after accusing her boyfriend, Common, of sexual assault back when the musicians allegedly dated two decades ago.

In the one-minute video clip, Wright professed her respect for the comedian and addressed the possible friction the accusation may have caused in Haddish’s relationship with the rapper while doubling down on her original story that sparked the controversy over the summer.

“There’s one person that I have not addressed directly,” Wright states in the video. “And the truth is because I have a lot of respect for her. I think that she is a wonderful comedian. I think she’s a great philanthropist. I just got off of her page and I just scrolled through like a month or two. I was just curious to see if everything going on in hip hop and neo-soul was affecting her in any way because I know that she’s in a relationship with, unfortunately, someone who became a target of my investigation. I just want to say to Tiffany Haddish, I got all of the respect in the world for you.”

Wright later admitted the apology was inspired by a conversation with a mutual friend, Luenell Campbell.

“Luenell has always spoken highly of you and there’s not much Luenell can say to me that I don’t take as Bible,” Wright admitted. “So I just wanted to apologize, for real, for real, if anything that I have done has caused you distress.”

Previously, Wright went on Instagram Live and accused Common of sexual assault after the singer rejected his multiple pleas for sex during their relationship in 2000, allegedly. Things took a shocking turn when the pair woke up the next morning.

“The next thing I know, I wake up. It’s morning and I feel something poking in my face and sh*t. And it’s just poking in my face, poking in my face. And I’m like ‘What the f*ck?!’ Then I open my mouth, this n*gga trying to stick his d*ck in my mouth while I’m sleep,” Wright continued. “Lonnie F*ckin Lynn. Rashid, Common, whatever the f*ck you want to call yourself. Because n*gga if you gon try to stick your d*ck in your mouth while I’m sleep, it ain’t nothing you won’t do.”

Photo: WENN

