Lil Uzi Vert Accidentally Stabbed Himself In The Face

Lil Uzi Vert may need to take a trip to the hospital. The rapper shared with fans on Twitter he accidentally stabbed himself in the face with a knife while trying to cut a zip tie.

“Don’t open stuff a knife it’s not safe,” the rapper tweeted .

Vert went on to say, “ I pulled the knife back on a zip tie and stab my face… I just missed my lip.”

Yikes!

