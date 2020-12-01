Lil Uzi Vert Accidentally Stabbed Himself In The Face

Lil Uzi Vert may need to take a trip to the hospital. The rapper shared with fans on Twitter he accidentally stabbed himself in the face with a knife while trying to cut a zip tie.
I need some chapstick 🤦🏾♂️😒💕 pic.twitter.com/TADzUkcGop
— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 1, 2020
Don’t open stuff up with a knife it’s not safe 👍🏾🙄💕
— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 1, 2020
I was pulling the knife back on a zip tie and stab my face … I just missed my lip 😒🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/445a0lchQb
— Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) December 1, 2020
