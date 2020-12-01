CLOSE
Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Lil Uzi Vert Accidentally Stabbed Himself In The Face

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner

 Lil Uzi Vert may need to take a trip to the hospital. The rapper shared with fans on Twitter he accidentally stabbed himself in the face with a knife while trying to cut a zip tie.

“Don’t open stuff a knife it’s not safe,” the rapper tweeted .

Vert went on to say, “ I pulled the knife back on a zip tie and stab my face… I just missed my lip.”

 

Yikes!

Instagram , lil uzi vert , Twitter

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Fred Hammond Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated November 2020)
32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Arrivals
94 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Videos
Close