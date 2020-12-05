Guess Who Made It To Harvard, DMV? IDK!

Another beautiful thriving week here in the DMV. Businesses flourishing, money being given out and of course, it is the holiday season.

First up DC, Mayor Bowser wants businesses in DC to thrive and buy during this pandemic so she is upping her $910 Million Budget to $917 Million dollars for 2021 as part of her “Green Book” initiative to assist small businesses. In the ringing of thriving businesses, this weekend will be the last days of Alexandria Shop Small Week, an opportunity to show your support for the D.C. region’s largest destination for independent boutiques, so get out there and shop, for the holidays of course!

Congratulations goes to DMV’s own, Recording Artist IDK, who has been having an amazing year now he has another accomplishment to add to his resume, he will be officially teaching a music business course for predominantly African American students at thee Harvard University, this is epic yet again for the DMV Music scene here and all the arenas we are stepping into.

Speaking of stepping into, it may be a little harder to step into WMATA Metro Rails soon as they are proposing a cut which will include the closing of 19 Metro Stations and cutting back on hours of operations as well, just announced Monday, many riders may be effected on their commute so other forms of transportation might be needed. The Washington Wizards welcome Russell Westbrook for the new season, are you guys excited?

In helping news, Zion Church of Landover, MD is aiding MD residents who are behind on their mortgage or rental payments due to COVID-19, if that is you, click below for details. Lastly this weekend the Virtual Ed Fest 2020 is here and it’s your chance to explore the 200+ DCPS schools and charter schools and meet the school representatives, DMV stands for education! And the Washingtonian releases all the locations that where you can safely see the amazing holiday light displays that DC has to offer, we know COVID is here, but the joy of the holiday is never forgotten.

