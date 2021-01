Rihanna is starting the new year applying pressure and clapping back at fans.

The “Work” singer posted a photo of her by a pool with the caption, “ new year’s resolution: apply the pressure.”

Unfortunately, that resolution wasn’t good enough for one fan who commented,”Resolution should be the album.”

RiRi replied “This comment is so 2019. grow up” going on to add “2021 energy.”

Ouch!!!

