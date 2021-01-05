Saweetie Set To Make Acting Debut

Rapper, Saweetie is ready to tap in to her acting side.The “Back To The Streets” rapper took to social media to let fans know she will be starring in an upcoming episode of Grown’ish.

In the episode Saweetie will appear as a rapper named Indigo, who places Yara Shahidi’s character ,Zoey, in a complicated situation.

Check out a clip from the upcoming episode below.

Are y’all ready for Indigo’s mean ass 😩😂🎉 I’ll be on @grownish this Thursday, January 21st at 8/7c on @FreeformTV !!! Tap in ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FV4Sjp7INh — diamonté 🐻‍❄️ (@Saweetie) January 4, 2021

Grown-ish returns to Freeform January 21st at 8pm.

