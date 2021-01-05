CLOSE
Saweetie Set To Make Acting Debut

Saweetie arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Rapper, Saweetie is ready to tap in to her acting side.The “Back To The Streets” rapper took to social media to let fans know she will be starring in an upcoming episode of Grown’ish.

In the episode Saweetie will appear as a rapper named Indigo, who places Yara Shahidi’s character ,Zoey, in a complicated situation.

Check out a clip from the upcoming episode below.

 

Grown-ish returns to Freeform  January 21st at 8pm.

