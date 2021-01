2020 didn’t slow DMV artists from getting work done. Matt McGhee and Manny Wellz teamed up for the single ‘End of the Earth’ earlier last year on Matt’s project ‘Everything Starts From Now’. Check out the new video for End of the Earth and connect with them!

@MattMcGhee

@MannyWellz

Directed by JPulchritude & Matt McGhee

Produced by Final Films

Also On 93.9 WKYS: