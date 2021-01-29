Wendy Williams has been doing a lot of press interviews for promotion of her Lifetime biopic ‘Wendy Williams: What A Mess!‘, and it appears that the promotion is messier than the biopic is going to be.

In a recent interview Wendy Williams spilled some tea that isn’t in the biopic. According to Wendy Williams she and then Wu-Tang Clan member now shady attorney on ‘Power Book II: Ghost’, Method Man one night had sparked up together before knocking boots in her hot tub.

The confusing part about this story if it is true is that Method Man was enraged with Wendy Williams when radio Wendy decided to go on air and announce that Meth’s wife was real sick from cancer (something that Method Man or his wife’s family didn’t know), the couple wanted to keep her battle with cancer private at the time. The Wendy Williams went on to insinuate that Method Man was having an affair with his wife’s doctor. Method Man was so angry when he heard her say all of that, broke down in tears:

“You don’t do that to nobody. You say what you want to say about me, say nothing about my family, man.”

And from everyone’s accounts Method Man hasn’t been cool with Wendy Williams since.

I guess maybe the boot knocking part happened before she told Method Man’s family business??

Take a listen to the interview below

We Are Confused: Wendy Williams Say’s She Knocked Boots With Method Man!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

