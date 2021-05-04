Lil Yachty Announces New Nail Paint Line

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper, Lil Yachty is expanding his brand as he has announced he is dropping a new nail paint line. Yachty made the announcement Monday on Instagram with a picture of a few of the paint bottles.

“I’d like to introduce my new nail paint line @crete__co… FIRST COLOR DROP ON MAY 21. 4 ALL GENDERS. FOR YOU, NOT THEM,” Yachty captioned the post.

Last year Yachty told TMZ about the line, “It’s essentially like, it’s unisex, but I want it to be more focused on for men to use it, and be more comfortable in their own skin.”

Also On 93.9 WKYS: