Diva’s Daily Dirt: J.Cole Leaves Basketball Africa League

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

J.Cole Leaves Basketball Africa League

J.Cole is already done with his pro basketball stint in Africa. The rapper played his first game for the Patriots last Sunday, May 16, against Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club and won, 83 to 60.

J.Cole ended the game with three points, two assists and three rebounds after playing about 18 minutes, according to ESPN.

Today reports say J.Cole had completed his contractual obligation with the Basketball Africa League and already left Rwanda due to a family obligation.

This news comes just days after Morocco AS Sale guard Terrell Stoglin told ESPN that he thought the Grammy winning rapper being there was ‘disrespectful to the ones who sacrificed their whole lives for this.’

Meanwhile, J.Cole just keeps dropping new visuals off his latest #1 album ‘The Off-Season.’

Howard University Renames College of Fine Arts After Chadwick Boseman

The extraordinary actor is still receiving well-deserved accolades months after his untimely passing. Howard University has just announced that its College of Fine Arts will be renamed after Chadwick Boseman.

His family said in a statement,

Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development. His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling. We are confident that under the dynamic leadership of his former professor and mentor the indomitable Phylicia Rashad that the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts will inspire artistic scholars for many generations.”

The announcement comes just after actress Phylicia Rashad was named dean of the department.

Chadwick Boseman graduated from Howard in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in directing.

Lil Baby Visits The White House To Talk George Floyd Police Act Bill

Lil Baby is out here politicking with the big dogs in Washington, D.C. The Atlanta born rapper joined the family of George Floyd and attorney Ben Crump, on their recent visit to the White House on the anniversary of Floyd being murdered by Derek Chauvin.

A TMZ reporter caught up with the ‘Bigger Picture’ rapper and asked him what he wanted to discuss with the President, Lil Baby simply replied, “Trying to pass the George Floyd Police Act bill.”

The Grammy nominated rapper also posted a photo with Madam Vice President Kamala Harris:

