Diva’s Daily Dirt: Soulja Boy Gifted With Birthday McLaren From Ray J

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Soulja Boy Gifted With Birthday McLaren From Ray J

Soulja Boy’s birthday party in LA was so lit, LAPD shut it down!

Not sure if the ‘She Make It Clap’ rapper cared about the party being shut down at all because he clearly has thee best friends ever! Ray J gifted the ‘Gucci Bandana’ rapper with his own brand new custom yellow McLaren. The luxury car starts at about $200K.

Peep the new whip here.

Saweetie Partners With McDonalds For Special Menu

Are you down to try McDonald’s next celebrity special meal?! We all know the Icy Girl herself is known for some one-of-a-kind concoctions and McDonalds is going to put some of them to the test! The Saweetie Meal includes a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, a medium Sprite, Tangy BBQ Sauce, and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce. Customers can mix and match their sauces and combos the same way Saweetie does.

If you’re wondering how they even came up with this menu, Saweetie explained that her meal reflects her different moods.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” Saweetie said in a statement. “Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”

The Saweetie meal will be available in August.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

Also On 93.9 WKYS: