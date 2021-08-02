Ouch! DaBaby Dropped From ‘Governors Ball NYC’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte, NC rapper DaBaby has just lost another bag. After being cut from Lollapalooza Fest in Chicago for his comments at Rolling Loud Fest, the rapper has now been dropped from the Governors Ball NYC lineup.

The upcoming festival took to social media to make the announcement.

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world,” the Fest shared in a statement.

The DaBaby has yet to comment on being pulled from this show.

