Jackie Paige
HomeJackie Paige

Ouch! DaBaby Dropped From ‘Governors Ball NYC’

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
DaBaby

Source: SMG John Paul Jones Arena / SMG John Paul Jones Arena

Charlotte, NC rapper DaBaby has just lost another bag.  After being cut from Lollapalooza Fest in Chicago for his comments at Rolling Loud Fest, the rapper has now been dropped from the Governors Ball NYC lineup.

The upcoming festival took to social media to make the announcement.

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind. We welcome and celebrate diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world,” the Fest shared in a statement. 

 

The DaBaby has yet to comment on being pulled from this show.

DaBaby , Governors Ball NYC , Lollapalooza , Rolling Loud Fest

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close