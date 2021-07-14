J.R. Davis

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Digital Content Creator, Manager, Hip-Hop & Wrestling Podcaster, J.R. “Bang” Davis got his start at the Internet Radio Station WindyCityUnderground.com. Bang broke artists such as Chance The Rapper, Lil Durk, Dej Loaf, and more.

In 2015, J.R. became the Online Editor for the Radio One St. Louis and Dallas Markets. In 2016, He was promoted to the Regional Online Editor, overseeing the Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Indianapolis markets. In 2021, Davis was named to Radio’s African American Future Leaders List in Radio Ink Magazine.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: