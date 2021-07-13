You can hear her voice in the mornings on The Morning Hustle “It must be Angie on the miiiic!” Also known as “Your Royal Hypeness,” Angie Ange is a proud Howard University Alum (class of 2006, magna cum laude, John H. Johnson School of Communications) and the founder of College Is Cool Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit organization exposing youth to the college experience. Angie Ange’s road to radio began when she was a sophomore at High Point High School in Beltsville, MD. It was there that she got involved with the school television station and hosted daily morning announcements.

Angie later transferred to Elizabeth Seton High School in Bladensburg, MD, where she got heavily involved in hosting school events and later graduated in 2002. It was at Seton, that Angie realized that the radio industry was for her. As an aspiring radio personality, Angie Ange went from Program Director at Howard University’s student station WHBC 830AM, to bottom level intern at a top radio station in the area, where she worked her way up to broadcasting the overnight shift and producing other shows until she was offered her own primetime show in the evenings, 6pm-10pm, at 93.9 WKYS just shy of her 23rd birthday.

Angie dominated the night show timeslot, holding down the number one spot in the evenings for seven years before being promoted to the afternoon drive on WKYS in August 2014. Angie Ange has won several awards throughout her career and was most recently recognized as one of the top thirty radio personalities in the country by The Source Magazine. Angie’s motto is “as you move forward…give back,” and she certainly is setting the example in the DC metropolitan area with her various philanthropic efforts, and commitment to her community. You can catch Ange all over the DC metropolitan area: from rockin’ the mic on the club scene, to schools, to community events, concerts, or just hanging around town.

When you see her, just say “It must be Angie on the miiiiic!” All hail the queen of all that is HYPE…ANGIE ANGE

