Diva’s Daily Dirt: Saweetie Shuts Down ‘Pinocchio A**’ Rumors

Saweetie Shuts Down ‘Pinocchio A**’ Rumors

Looks like the headlines were all lies when it comes to ‘Best Friend’ rapper Saweetie and her ex-boyfriend Quavo. Earlier this week rumors began swirling that the two were back on good terms and allegedly spending time together in New York. Well Saweetie has replied with just one tweet:

”Pinocchio a** rumors…anyways back to this #saweetiemeal”

Welp, you heard it from the Big Mac mama herself! I think I’ll go for a Saweetie Meal too and mind my business!

Teyana Taylor Undergoes Emergency Surgery For Breast Lump

Teyana Taylor recently revealed a health scare on the latest episode of her reality tv series, ‘We Got Love Teyana & Iman.’ Taylor, 30, takes fans behind the scenes of her having an emergency surgery in Miami to remove lumps she found in her breast,

“I just want this to be the last time I go through this. Cancer runs through my family, so it’s a scary thing both for me and [husband] Iman.”

Teyana also shared how hard it was on motherhood being that after surgery the doctor ordered her not to lift her children, 5-year-old Junie and 11 month-old Rue, for at least six weeks.

“It’s tough. I’m definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much. I think that’s probably the longest I’ve been away from them. My number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well.”

