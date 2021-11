Join us live for the 3rd Annual KYSFEST Brought to you by Hennessy – Never Stop Never Settle

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

8pm EST /7pm CST

At The 3rd Annual KYSFEST You Will Enjoy Exclusive Performances From:

Aria

Dyson Alexander

Marzz

Sincerest Don

J.Howell

Chrissy

DJ Chose

Masego

Skip Marley

DVSN

Bas

Wale

Get To Know Some of the Artists Performing at this year’s KYSFEST by clicking the links below…

MARZZ

SKIP MARLEY

ARIA

BAS

CHRISSY

DVSN

MASEGO

J.HOWELL

DYSON ALEXANDER

SINCEREST DON