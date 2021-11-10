Diva’s Daily Dirt: Chris Brown Selling Limited Edition Box Of Cereal

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown Selling Limited Edition Box Of Cereal

Chris Brown is expanding his brand into the food industry with his own limited edition cereal!

The ‘Loyal’ singer has teamed up with SoFlo Snack to create his very own ‘BREEZY COSMIC CRUNCH.’ Starting tomorrow fans will be able to preorder the cereal for $23.99!

“11/11 preorder BREEZY’s COSMIC CRUNCH. FINALLY DECIDED TO CREATE MY OWN CEREAL.”

The special collector’s box is curated by Breezy himself and fans will have a chance to win a Facetime call from the singer, So Flo Snack Gift Card and an autographed box from Chris, free boxes of cereal or a clothing store gift card.

Breezy’s Cosmic Crunch is an experience that is out of this world. This special collector’s edition box is curated by Breezy himself.”

