Diva’s Daily Dirt: Adele to Headline Las Vegas Residency in 2022

Adele to Headline Las Vegas Residency in 2022

How does a weekend in Vegas with Adele sound? Well it could be your dream come true next year!

The superstar just announced her first ever residency and concert series ‘Weekends with Adele.’

The ‘30’ singer will be performing some of her biggest hits like ‘Hello’ ‘Rolling in the Deep’ at the Colosseum of Las Vegas at Caesars Palace. Shows will take place Friday and Saturday through April 16th 2022.

Juicy J Admits Drugs Played Major Role In Three 6 Mafia’s Break Up

As we gear up to watch Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs N Harmony go hit for hit in tomorrow night’s VERZUZ battle, Juicy J is opening up, sharing never before confirmed details about the breakup of Three 6 Mafia.

During the latest episode of Spotify’s The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop podcast, Juicy J claims the heavy use of ‘all kinds of drugs’ was the fall of the group.

“Drugs really broke Three 6 Mafia up. The wildest drugs–from heroin to meth to cocaine, all kinds of pills. A lot of drugs were consumed during the times we were together. When everybody was sober and s**t, everybody was on the same page. But when cocaine’s involved, things change. But I’m not pointing a figure at nobody.”

Juicy J added:

“That was the main thing that was really f**king everything up. People wasn’t showing up at the studio… Business was crazy, everything was folding. It was the drugs.”

Peep our full interview with Juicy J below!

