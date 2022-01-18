CLOSE
Don’t Forget To Order Your Free At-Home COVID-19 Test
The U.S Postal Service is now taking orders for at-home coronavirus test kits. The White House claims the site is still in the ‘beta testing’ stage so keep that in mind as it loads at COVIDtests.gov!
Each household can order four rapid tests. The Postal service says the test will be shipped for free in late January. The White House says it will prioritize shipments to Americans from ZIP codes that have experienced high rates of COVID-19 cases and deaths, with the first 20% of each day’s orders going to those areas. Make sure you click the link and share the word!
