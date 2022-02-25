Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jazmine Sullivan Cancels Tour Dates Due to COVID

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Jazmine Sullivan Cancels Tour Dates Due to COVID

In unfortunate news, Jazmine Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in some show cancellations on her Heaux Tales tour.

The ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ songstress announced the news on her Instagram story asking fans for their understanding saying, “My doctor confirmed today that I’m positive with COVID,” she shared. “I am taking every precaution to isolate myself. I’m truly sad to have to cancel more shows but my health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you.”

As of now, the only show that has been canceled is the Los Angeles show but there could potentially be more cancellations in the future.

Sullivan went on to explain, “We are likely cancelling shows for next week based on my condition and the condition of my crew,” she noted. “We will let you know when the tour will resume once we have made that decision.”

In the meantime we’d advise anyone planning to attend any fun shows, concerts or festivals to spend a little extra change purchasing insurance on your tickets as we attempt to get back to a sense of normalcy after a pandemic.

Another Win For Jay Z In The Tune Of 4.5 Million

After a six year legal battle the ‘Can I Live’ music mogul has walked out of court with another win. Parlux sued Hov back in 2016 with claims that he did not hold up his end of a promotional deal for his cologne, Gold. Reports say that the appellate court ruled on Thursday that Jay Z and his company “are entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim.” Meaning Jay Z and his team are entitled to receive a whopping $4.5 million in royalties from the perfume company.

