eBay Opens Exclusive Sneaker Store In LA That Encourage You To Wear Kicks Out The Store

eBay got some big plans for sneakerheads this Memorial Day weekend as they plan on opening up shop in LA and actually reward sneakerheads who wear whatever kicks they cop at their spot.

According to NiceKicks, eBay will be opening up a Wear ‘Em Out sneaker spot on Fairfax Avenue from May 27th-29th and will have an assortment of sneakers that will be up to 70% off their market value. To top things off, Wear ‘Em Out will give customers a bigger discount if they actually wear their newly purchased sneakers out the store. Not bad if you ask us.

We don’t expect to see any Off-White Jordans or Travis Scott kicks for dirt cheap, but hey you never know as Offset did have a hand in picking and choosing what kicks would be available for purchase.

As one of the most well known rappers and sneakerheads, eBay invited Offset to help curate the Wear ‘Em Out store. Using his extensive sneaker collection as a guide, Offset worked with eBay to determine the most exciting sneakers to offer to shoppers.

“eBay is my go-to place to find the kicks you can’t find anywhere else,” said rapper Offset. “For sneaker collectors like me who lay awake at night trying to decide if you’re going to wear your new kicks, eBay’s Wear ‘Em Out Store makes light of something that haunts the entire sneaker community and gives people a new way to access the shoes they want for summer.”

Should be interesting to see what grails and gems will be available for 70% off. We predict many Pumas and adidas will be on deck. Just sayin.’

