The Roe Vs. Wade controversy heats up this week in DC! Reps. Jackie Speier and Barbara Lee were two of seventeen members of congress arrested during an abortion rights protest in Washington D.C. Tuesday. Protesters marched from the Capitol to the Supreme Court and were arrested after disobeying orders to disperse.

Check out Jackie Speier’s reaction after being released from custody: https://www.nbcbayarea.com/video/jackie-speier-barbara-lee-arrested/2948798/