Landover’s own Leek Huncho talks ‘Keep it Cool’

CLOSE
Putting on for Landover, Maryland, Leek Huncho had a flawless victory in KYS Versus along side Yahhnooo & Mbee on his record ‘Keep it Cool’. He’s no stranger to collaboration; As we find out – he linked with another winner from Versus (Big Rico of ETRFG)
Get to know him in this interview!
Follow Leek Huncho
Listen to ‘Keep it Cool’ by Leek Huncho ft. Yahhnooo & Mbee
Want an interview? DMV Artists ONLY!
Submit here: https://bit.ly/3WTBDFY
@littlebaconbear | littlebaconbear.com
More From KYSDC