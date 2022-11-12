Landover’s own Leek Huncho talks ‘Keep it Cool’

HomeLittle Bacon Bear

Putting on for Landover, Maryland, Leek Huncho  had a flawless victory in KYS Versus along side Yahhnooo & Mbee on his record ‘Keep it Cool’. He’s no stranger to collaboration; As we find out – he linked with another winner from Versus (Big Rico of ETRFG)

Get to know him in this interview!

