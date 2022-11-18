Ari Lennox Announces ‘age/sex/location’ 2023 Tour Dates

The soulful goddess Ari Lennox and heading back on tour! After the success of her hit album ‘age/sex/location’ the songstress announced her 2023 North American Tour dates!
The tour kicks off January 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada and ends in Washington. D.C. on March 29th. Since her initial announcement, the tickets are selling out fast! Ari leaves a message on on twitter saying “Thank you beautiful angels. Y’all been SHOWING OUT for A/S/L tour!!”
Get your tickets on Ticketmaster.com
January 26 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
January 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
January 29 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
February 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
February 7 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
February 9 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
February 11 – Oakland, CA – The Fox*
February 14 – Denver, CO – Summit
February 16 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre
February 17 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
February 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
February 21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
February 22 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
February 24 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
February 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
February 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte
March 2 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
March 4 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre
March 5 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
March 7 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
March 8 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
March 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis
March 16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit
March 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
March 21 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
March 25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
March 28 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre
March 29 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre
