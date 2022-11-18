Ari Lennox Announces ‘age/sex/location’ 2023 Tour Dates

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The soulful goddess Ari Lennox and heading back on tour! After the success of her hit album ‘age/sex/location’ the songstress announced her 2023 North American Tour dates!

The tour kicks off January 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada and ends in Washington. D.C. on March 29th. Since her initial announcement, the tickets are selling out fast! Ari leaves a message on on twitter saying “Thank you beautiful angels. Y’all been SHOWING OUT for A/S/L tour!!”

Get your tickets on Ticketmaster.com

January 26 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

January 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

January 29 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

February 1 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

February 7 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

February 9 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

February 11 – Oakland, CA – The Fox*

February 14 – Denver, CO – Summit

February 16 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

February 17 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

February 19 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

February 21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

February 22 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

February 24 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

February 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

February 27 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

March 2 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

March 4 – Wallingford, CT – Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

March 5 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

March 7 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

March 8 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

March 14 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore Minneapolis

March 16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

March 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

March 21 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

March 25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 26 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 28 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

March 29 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

Also See:

Ari Lennox Gives Da Dirt On New Album ‘Sex, Age, Location’ + More

Ari Lennox Talks ‘Sex/Age/Location’, Fitness, Single Life Struggles + More with Jackie Paige

Ari Lennox Releases Official Music Video For “POF” [Watch]