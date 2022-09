93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The DMV’s own Ari Lennox has just released her Sophomore Album “Sex/Age/Location”! She returned to her hometown for an exclusive interview with her favorite DC Media! Watch her full interview with Jackie Paige below where Ari talks about her fitness journey, the struggles of dating, how amazed she is with J. Cole’s talent and so much more!

Stream “Sex/Age/Location” on all music platforms now!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

READ MORE: