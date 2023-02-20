LeBron James Teams Up With LIFEWTR For ‘More To Life’ Campaign

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Basketball star, businessman, and philanthropist LeBron James has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at uplifting individuals from all walks of life. The NBA’s all-time leading scorer has teamed up with LIFEWTR for a new project to empower people to chase their passions.

As part of the campaign—dubbed More to Life—the beverage brand will award over $100,000 to individuals and groups striving to tap into the power of reinvention and rediscovery through the exploration of new-found talents and passions that will enhance and enrich themselves and their communities. Through the partnership, LIFEWTR and James hope to illustrate the importance of holistically nurturing your interests.

Over the course of James’ career, the world has watched as he’s reinvented himself and charted paths in spaces beyond the court, including education and media. The four-time NBA champion says he hopes this campaign shows how creativity and purpose are interconnected. “This partnership with LIFEWTR is about celebrating community, purpose, and creativity, so it’s exciting to see those values come to life in this campaign,” he shared in a statement. “The ‘more’ in my life is what drives me–my family, uplifting my community and tapping into those things that bring you joy–all while supporting and inspiring others to do, and be, more along the way.”

Emily Boido, who serves as Senior Director of Marketing at Enhanced Water Brands, added she hopes the project motivates individuals to thrive in the next chapters of their lives. “We couldn’t think of a better partner to join us in telling this story than LeBron James,” she shared. “As a multi-talented global icon and mentor to many, he embodies the spirit of the More to Life message which is why we have come together to encourage people to take the time to care for and embrace their many sides, in the hopes to get more out of life.”

The first round of grants will go to scholars at James’ I PROMISE School in his hometown of Akron. The campaign falls under a multi-year deal James inked with LIFEWTR in 2022.

This is one of LIFEWTR’s many impactful collaborations. In 2021, the brand teamed up with Issa Rae to amplify the work of underrepresented creatives.

