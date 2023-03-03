Girl Scouts Blast Reselling of Sold-Out Cookie on eBay

The Girl Scouts of The USA are dealing with some real cookie monsters out here!
CNN Business reports that people are going to great lengths to get a box of “Raspberry Rally” cookies, a limited-edition variation of the Girl Scouts’ popular “Thin Mints,” which sold out within hours of release. In an email addressed to a New York chapter of the Girl Scouts, local leaders said that the “Raspberry Rally cookie sold out in less than a day.” The cookie “proved to be more popular than anticipated.”
Unfortunately, some folks are taking advantage of the high demand for the snack. Boxes of “Raspberry Rally” have ended up on eBay, selling for upwards of $30 a box – 6x the regular price given by Girl Scouts.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Understandably, the century-old organization is “disappointed” that third-party sellers are taking potential profits from the scouts, who have been selling cookies to raise money for the organization and help build business skills.
“When cookies are purchased through a third-party seller, Girl Scout troops are deprived of proceeds that fund critical programming throughout the year,” Girl Scouts told CNN in a statement, while also adding that the reselling could also jeopardize the org’s good name.
Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club!
“Girl Scouts of the USA, your local Girl Scout council, and our licensed cookie bakers cannot guarantee the freshness or integrity of cookies bought through unauthorized sites.”
To make matters worse, eBay has issued a statement, saying that they will not pull the listings for the cookies from their site.
“We strongly support the entrepreneurial spirit of hardworking local Girl Scout troops and encourage cookie-seekers to also support their local Girl Scouts. However, the sale of Girl Scout cookies does not violate eBay policies.”
Despite eBay doing absolutely nothing to fix this (and really, shame on them), customers are encouraged to purchase cookies from their local troops by visiting the “cookie finder” on the Girl Scouts website.
READ MORE:
- Girl Scouts Blast Reselling of Sold-Out Cookie on eBay
- Cardi B and Offset Meal Boycotted By Several McDonald’s Franchise Owners
- Everything Legendary Creators Talk Bowie State Partnership, Life After Shark Tank, and What’s Next!
- Spirit.Ed: Celebrate National Margarita Day 2023 In Style With These Cocktail Ideas
- Spirit.Ed: Check Out These Lovely Valentine’s Day Drinks
- McDonald’s Introduces The Cardi B & Offset Meal Just In Time For Valentine’s Day
- Turn Your Super Bowl Party Up A Notch With These Drink Ideas
- Black-Owned Whiskey Brand Uncle Nearest Launches ‘Old Fashioned Challenge’ To Raise $1M For HBCUs
- It’s History: Master P and Snoop Dogg Sign Distribution Deal With Post Cereal
- TikTok Chef Apologizes For Disparaging Black Women After Old Misogynistic Tweets Resurface
Girl Scouts Blast Reselling of Sold-Out Cookie on eBay was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
27 Insane Pictures Of Iggy Azalea’s Booty (PHOTOS)
-
30 Photos Of Cardi B’s Ass
-
Indecent Exposure! Celebrities Who Happily Show Off Their “Hoo-Ha” (NSFW PHOTOS)
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Natalie Nunn Beats The Sonic Rings Out of Tommie Lee In Farce of A Boxing Match, Twitter Reacts
-
19 Sexy Pictures Of Paula Patton (PHOTOS)
-
Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2022