The Washington Commanders are now officially no longer under Dan Snyder. After 3 years under multiple investigations, deciding to sell the team and many offers to buy the team, The Harris group was finalized the deal.
NFL owners unanimously voted today (7/20/23) to approve the team’s sale from the Snyder family to The Harris Group led by Josh Harris including NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and Maryland billionaire Mitchell Rales plus 18 others, reported by ESPN.
Each partner had to be vetted for financial and security reasons. The group is paying $6.05 billion which is a record sum for a North American sports franchise. Harris and Snyder entered into an exclusive agreement May 12 but getting the bid in compliance, along with other issues, caused the vote to be delayed.
Snyder and his family had owned the majority of the Commanders since 1999 but now the team can move into positive future and hope for DC sports.
Finalized: NFL Owners Approve $6.05B Commanders Sale To Harris Group was originally published on woldcnews.com
