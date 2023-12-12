REPORT: Washington Wizards & The Capitals Leaving DC To Move To Virginia

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA’s Washington Wizards (3-19) and the NHL’s Washington Capitals have something going that the NFL’s Washington Commanders don’t.

While all three represent major men’s professional sports in the nation’s capital the Commanders don’t currently reside inside Washington D.C. as the Wizards and Capitals do.

Soon, according to recent reports, Washington will have just the Washington Nationals (MLB) and D.C. United (MLS) holding down the professional men’s sports scene in the district as reports are gaining steam that both the NBA and NHL franchises will be moving out and heading to northern Virginia.

The majority owner of both the Wizards and Capitals will be attending an event at Potomac Yard on Wednesday alongside Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin according to 7News’s Scott Abraham.

“An executive with Monumental Sports and Entertainment is calling the announcement, ‘A framework for a partnership,’” Abraham reports. “Gov. Youngkin is calling this event ‘a remarkable economic development project for the Commonwealth.’”

The expected location of the new team locations would be Alexandria, Virginia according to the report, about half an hour south of where Capital One Arena currently sits inside Washington D.C. and the Commonwealth has already approved the use of an eight million-square-foot sports and mixed-use campus in the city.

The project is not fully green-lit, however, as more red tape needs to be cut and hoops need to be lept through, but it’s looking more likely than ever that D.C.’s NBA and NHL franchises will soon call Virginia home, with the most likely landing date coming in 2028.

