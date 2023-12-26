Pointer Ridge Elementary School, Previously At Risk Of Shutdown, Will Remain Open

Bowie Mayor Tim Adams recently declared on Facebook that Pointer Ridge Elementary School, will not only continue its operations but will also house a regional autism program. Despite lingering concerns about the school’s low enrollment, which stood at 53% capacity as of September 2022, the decision to close it was postponed by former CEO Monica Goldson due to parental opposition.
Superintendent Millard House II initially leaned towards closure, but ongoing resistance from parents ultimately influenced the latest resolution to keep the school open. Darius Hyman, the PTA president, expressed relief and gratitude, emphasizing the school’s vital role in the community. He highlighted potential repercussions of closure, including increased travel distances for students, leading to overcrowded schools and transportation issues.
Hyman enthusiastically endorsed the school as a regional autism program hub, expressing gratitude to Superintendent House and the school board for preserving the institution.
source: The DMV Daily
