Education

Biden Announces Student Debt Cancellation For Additional 74K Borrowers

Published on January 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Honorees, 6th Annual Urban One Honors
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE
Student aid

Source: Pixelimage / Getty

The White House announced on Friday that the Biden administration has initiated the cancellation of student loans for certain borrowers. President Joe Biden stated, “Today, my Administration approved debt cancellation for another 74,000 student loan borrowers nationwide, surpassing a total of over 3.7 million Americans benefiting from debt cancellation under my Administration through various actions.”

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

Among the 74,000 borrowers approved for relief, nearly 44,000 are teachers, nurses, firefighters, and others who earned forgiveness after 10 years of public service, while the remaining 30,000 individuals have been in repayment for at least 20 years. President Biden attributed this relief to fixes made to address issues in student loan programs, ensuring entitled relief under the law.

The recent cancellation brings the total amount under Biden to $136.6 billion, as reported by the Department of Education. This follows last week’s action for student loan borrowers in the Savings on Valuable Education (SAVE) plan, where those with loans under $12,000 and 10 years of repayment will see their remaining debts zeroed out next month.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Biden Announces Student Debt Cancellation For Additional 74K Borrowers  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 93.9 WKYS
Close