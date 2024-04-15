Listen Live
Education

Over 40 DC Area Students Awarded Up To $40K Scholarships By Amazon

Published on April 15, 2024

African American university student learning online E-learning education concept.

Source: Korrawin / Getty

Over 40 high school seniors from the Washington D.C. area have been awarded the Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship, each receiving up to $40,000 for four years to pursue degrees in computer science or engineering.

RELATED: Students At 8 D.C. Middle Schools Qualify For $22K College Scholarships

These students, from 36 local high schools, were chosen for their academic dedication and passion for using technology to improve their communities. The scholarship also includes a paid internship at Amazon after their freshman year, offering hands-on experience and networking opportunities.

RELATED: Annapolis High School Senior Receives Coveted $20K Dell Foundation Scholarship

This initiative is part of Amazon’s commitment to fostering innovation and supporting students from underrepresented and underserved communities in their educational and career aspirations.

source: The DMV Daily

