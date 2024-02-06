Dr. Monifa McKnight Steps Down As Superintendent of MCPS

Dr. Monifa McKnight, having been requested to resign nearly two weeks ago, has mutually agreed with the Montgomery County Board of Education to separate, effective Feb. 2. The board expressed gratitude for her years of service and conveyed well wishes for her future endeavors.
Acknowledging the need for trust rebuilding and healing within the school system, the board issued a statement, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring continued excellence in serving students, staff, and families.
To address these priorities, a national search for a new superintendent will be initiated shortly. Furthermore, on Feb. 6, an interim superintendent will be appointed to guide the system through the remainder of the 2023-24 school year. During this interim period, Brian Hull, MCPS chief operating officer, will step in as the acting superintendent. The board remains dedicated to maintaining a robust educational environment for the benefit of the entire school community.
