Retired Virginia Teacher Leaves $1 Million To Her School ‘Family’

Lillian Orlich, a beloved high school history teacher in Virginia who taught for 67 years before retiring at 89, left a generous $1 million donation to the Prince William County Schools in her will. Known as “Ms. O” by generations of students, she lived a frugal lifestyle and never married or had children.
Her donation will benefit the education foundation SPARK, expanding scholarships and supporting various educational initiatives, including STEM education and educator preparedness. Described as a true legend, Lillian’s dedication to her students and colleagues left an indelible mark on the community. A memorial service was held in her honor at Osbourn Park High School shortly after her death at age 95.
