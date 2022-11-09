Alex Vaughn ONE NIGHT ONLY [Photos]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

DMV’s own Alex Vaughn killed it on stage! The vibes with Ms. Vaughn for her One Night Only performance at Songbyrd were everything! The atmosphere was packed and full of love! Also our very own Little Bacon Bear was in the building and got the crowd ready for a beautiful evening.

Checkout the photos below taken by @jeffondigital.

