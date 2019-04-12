Anderson .Paak Drops New ‘Ventura’ LP, Twitter Says Collective “YES LAWD!” For The Culture

eleased his last album Oxnard , his first with Dr. Dre’s Aftermath imprint, just last November and the reviews were mixed although much of the artist’s brilliance was on display. On Friday (April 12), Cheeky Andy hit the masses again with a brand new project titledand Twitter is hitting a collective “Yes Lawd!” for the culture.

At 11 tracks, Ventura wastes little time by leaping out the gate with the track “Come Home” which features a sorely-missed Andre 3000 and yes, 3 Stacks delivers as one can expect. The album’s second track “Make It Better” brings forth an appearance from the legendary Smokey Robinson, and Lalah Hathaway shows up on the track “Reachin’ 2 Much.”

Other features include Brandy on “Jet Black” and the late Nate Dogg helps close out the album with “What Can We Do?” with the entire project clocking in just under 40 minutes.

Twitter fans have been slowly absorbing the tunes and dropping their reactions as expected. We’ve collected a few of those, which can be viewed below.

Listen to the stream of Ventura below as well.

