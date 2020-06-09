B.Simone Doesn’t Want A Boooyfriend With A 9-5? Twitter Responds

Influencer B. Simone has made headlines today and not for her funny jokes or a great sense of humor but in fact for her type of men. In a recent quarantine interview with Nick Cannon B. Simone explains what type of guy she would like. Ms. Your My Boooyfriend was quick to say she doesn’t want anyone with a normal 9-5 because they won’t relate to her. Ok we here you B… Twitter does too.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter since B. Sione broke a lot of peoples hearts with her comment.

