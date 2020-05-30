Desi Banks Posts Meme Shaming George Floyd Protests, Twitter Says Duke Isn’t That Funny Anyway

Desi Banks has emerged as one of the more popular comedians to use social media to elevate their art, amassing a strong following in the process. However, Banks may have undone some of that support after posting a meme that was critical of the intense nature of the George Floyd protests happening across the nation.

Saturday morning (May 30), Banks posted the image of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. walking lockstep with other peaceful protestors with the caption of the meme reading, “This Is A Protest” over the King marchers atop an image of the looting happening in Minneapolis with the caption reading, “This Is A Crime.”

On Friday, Banks angered many by shouting down the protests and destruction of businesses, most specifically Black-owned ones. He apologized to his fans but some are questioning why he doubled down and posted the meme.

At the end of the day bra I want to see change as well man if I offended you I apologize. Emotions are at its highest right now. I was just trying to bring light. Tweets can be enterperated in the wrong way sometime. — Desi Banks (@iamdesibanks) May 30, 2020

It appears the meme is shouting down the protests in South Minneapolis, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and other major American cities. As it stands, the death of Floyd and the recent death of others like Breonna Taylor has become a tipping point of sorts for the passionate reactions of late.

Banks hasn’t been the only high profile Black person to address the protests and call for calm as Killer Mike made a passionate plea to the city of Atlanta to keep their reactions on the peaceful side of things and to keep businesses intact.

On Twitter, Banks is getting the expected reaction to tweet with some flat out calling him corny along with other choice words. We’ve collected those reactions for your viewing below.

https://twitter.com/iamdesibanks/status/1266712401933750277

—

Photo: Getty

Desi Banks Posts Meme Shaming George Floyd Protests, Twitter Says Duke Isn’t That Funny Anyway was originally published on hiphopwired.com